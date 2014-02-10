Schools out again - Mizzou football player comes out - Rice, beef recall

Several schools were out again today. Kadee Brosseau explains the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education's policy on missed days on Heartland News at Five. Some schools are out again tomorrow. See a full list from a desktop computer at kfvs12.com/schoolclosings or check the rotating banner in our mobile news app.

With kids out of school so much, local daycares have been busier than normal.



Michelle Obama says a gay University of Missouri football player is "an inspiration to all of us." The first lady took to Twitter on today to comment on Michael Sam, the all-American college player who announced Sunday that he is gay. Todd Richards spoke to a former Mizzou football player about Sam's announcement. He'll have more on Heartland News at Six



A Farmington man is accused of raping a woman who was asleep at a friend's apartment.

Two Cairo men face charges after a man was cut with a knife during an armed robbery Saturday night.

A man faces charges in connection with a robbery at the Cape Mart

A man and his girlfriend face charges after police say the man tried to run away from officers as they tried to serve a warrant. Police also found cocaine.

