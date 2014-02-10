Schools out again - Mizzou football player comes out - Rice, bee - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Schools out again - Mizzou football player comes out - Rice, beef recall

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Rice and beef have been recalled. Rice and beef have been recalled.

Several schools were out again today. Kadee Brosseau explains the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education's policy on missed days on Heartland News at Five. Some schools are out again tomorrow. See a full list from a desktop computer at kfvs12.com/schoolclosings or check the rotating banner in our mobile news app.

With kids out of school so much, local daycares have been busier than normal.

Michelle Obama says a gay University of Missouri football player is "an inspiration to all of us." The first lady took to Twitter on today to comment on Michael Sam, the all-American college player who announced Sunday that he is gay. Todd Richards spoke to a former Mizzou football player about Sam's announcement. He'll have more on Heartland News at Six

A Farmington man is accused of raping a woman who was asleep at a friend's apartment.

Two Cairo men face charges after a man was cut with a knife during an armed robbery Saturday night.

A man faces charges in connection with a robbery at the Cape Mart.

A man and his girlfriend face charges after police say the man tried to run away from officers as they tried to serve a warrant. Police also found cocaine.

Check your pantry! A recall has been issued for Uncle Ben's infused rice. There's a massive meat recall that involves nearly nine million pounds of beef and veal products.

Christy Hendricks
Digital Content Director
Facebook
Twitter

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Couple defends animal sacrifice in their garage

    Couple defends animal sacrifice in their garage

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:17:40 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:17:40 GMT
    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion. (Source: KSAT/CNN)Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion. (Source: KSAT/CNN)

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

Powered by Frankly