Suspect wanted in connection with Lone Oak theft

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect in a Lone Oak theft.

According to the sheriff's department, on February 7 around 1:05 a.m., the suspect was captured on video surveillance unlocking a drink machine and removing an undisclosed amount of money.

Deputies say the theft happened on Lone Oak Road at Allen Coin Laundry.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing dark jeans, dark hoodie and a dark sock cap. Based on the video footage, deputies say the suspect is extremely familiar and proficient with how the machine unlocks and where the money is stored inside. They say it's possible that the suspect works or has worked for a vending company.



Anyone with information about this theft and or can help identify the man seen in the photo is asked to contact West Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 270 443-TELL (8355) or the McCracken County Sheriff Department at 270-444-4719.

Caller with information leading up to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.

