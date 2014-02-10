Suspect wanted in connection with Lone Oak theft - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Suspect wanted in connection with Lone Oak theft

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Surveillance image of suspect (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Surveillance image of suspect (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect in a Lone Oak theft.

According to the sheriff's department, on February 7 around 1:05 a.m., the suspect was captured on video surveillance unlocking a drink machine and removing an undisclosed amount of money.

Deputies say the theft happened on Lone Oak Road at Allen Coin Laundry.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing dark jeans, dark hoodie and a dark sock cap. Based on the video footage, deputies say the suspect is extremely familiar and proficient with how the machine unlocks and where the money is stored inside. They say it's possible that the suspect works or has worked for a vending company.

Anyone with information about this theft and or can help identify the man seen in the photo is asked to contact West Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 270 443-TELL (8355) or the McCracken County Sheriff Department at 270-444-4719.

Caller with information leading up to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.

