Man charged in connection with Cape Mart robbery

Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher K. Limbaugh said Monday that a man has been charged in the February 7 Cape Mart robbery.

Omar D. Ware is facing three felony counts and one misdemeanor count relating to the convenience store robbery.

On Feb. 8, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Frank E. Miller filed the following criminal charges: robbery in the first degree, felonious restraint, resisting arrest and assault on a law officer in the third degree.

Circuit Judge Benjamin F. Lewis set Ware's bond at $100,000 cash only.

According to a probable cause statement, officers arrived at the scene of an armed robbery call at Cape Mart, located at 238 North Fountain. They said a witness told 911 that a black male had entered the store with a gun.

Officers say after they took position outside the store, and as waited for another unit to arrive, they could see Ware run through the store. They said he came out the front door and started to run north. They pointed their weapons at Ware and ordered him to stop, but he continued to run through the parking lot and headed north on North Fountain.

Ware continued north on Foutain to the Lorimier apartments located at Fountain and Park. Officers say when he ran into the parking lot of the apartments, he approached three people.

According to the probable cause statement, Ware asked the three people for a ride and offered them $100. They said no and he continued to run through the apartment complex and went north across Park. Officers say he ran through the skate park and up to Lorimier Cemetery. From there, he ran east along the cemetery and headed into the wooded area between the cemetery and North Spanish. He was finally arrested in the wooded area.

When officers asked Ware what happened, he told them he had met three other men near the dead end of Bellevue. He said he wanted to buy marijuana from them and they told him he was going to have to go to the Cape Mart and rob the store. He said that two of the men had walked in and cased the place before he went in. Ware said the men had given him the toy gun and that they had real guns.

Ware said he entered the store and went to the back office where he found a woman. He told her to give him the money and a white trash bag. He also had her place cigarettes and money from the cash register into the trash bag. He said he then grabbed a cord of some sort, had her lay on the ground on her stomach, and tied her hands behind her back. He also took her cell phone and keys.

A witness said that she was in the back room of the store while the other woman was in the office. She said she heard someone come in and heard a noise in the office. When she went to the front door, she said she saw Ware standing in the office area. She heard him say, "I'm not going to hurt you, just give me the money." She said she then went out the front door and called 911.



Ware said that when he ran out of the store and saw an officer with a shotgun. It scared him and that was why he told police he ran.

