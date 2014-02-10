Farmington man charged with raping sleeping woman - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Farmington man charged with raping sleeping woman

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Paul Andrew McIntyre (Source: Farmington Police Dept.) Paul Andrew McIntyre (Source: Farmington Police Dept.)
FARMINGTON, MO (KFVS) - A Farmington man is accused of raping a woman who was asleep at a friend's apartment.

Paul Andrew McIntyre, 22, is charged with second degree rape.

According to the probable cause statement, McIntyre went over to a woman's apartment on Dec. 29, 2013 with another man around 10 p.m. and started drinking alcohol.

Another woman was staying at the woman's home. That woman told police she went to bed around 10:30 p.m. She woke to find McIntyre raping her, according to the probable cause statement.

McIntyre's bond was set at $50,000.

Copyright KFVS 2014. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Couple defends animal sacrifice in their garage

    Couple defends animal sacrifice in their garage

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:17:40 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:17:40 GMT
    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion. (Source: KSAT/CNN)Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion. (Source: KSAT/CNN)

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

Powered by Frankly