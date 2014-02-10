Farmington man charged with raping sleeping woman

A Farmington man is accused of raping a woman who was asleep at a friend's apartment.Paul Andrew McIntyre, 22, is charged with second degree rape.According to the probable cause statement, McIntyre went over to a woman's apartment on Dec. 29, 2013 with another man around 10 p.m. and started drinking alcohol.Another woman was staying at the woman's home. That woman told police she went to bed around 10:30 p.m. She woke to find McIntyre raping her, according to the probable cause statement.McIntyre's bond was set at $50,000.