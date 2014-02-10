Driver uninjured in crash on St. Rte. 94 near Cuba

A crash on State Route 94 W in the Cuba, Ky. area involved a deer in the road, according to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon.

Sheriff Redmon said on February 10, Denise King of Martin, Tenn. was driving east on 94 near Cuba when a deer ran into the road. She was unable to avoid the deer and hit it.

He said the deer caused severe damage to the front of the vehicle. King was the only one in the vehicle and was not injured. She was wearing her seat belt at the time.

