Man arrested after trooper stops to help broken down truck, find - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man arrested after trooper stops to help broken down truck, finds meth

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - The Kentucky State Police arrested a Fredonia man on drug and traffic charges after a trooper stopped to help a driver broken down on the interstate.

On Sunday, February 9, at around 3:51 p.m., a trooper stopped to help a driver who was northbound on Interstate 69 at around the 78 mile-marker. The driver, Mark D. Baize, 48, of Fredonia had lost a tire to the trailer he was pulling behind his pickup truck.

While the trooper was helping him, Baize granted the trooper consent to search his vehicle.

The trooper found suspected methamphetamine inside Baize’s pickup truck.

Baize was arrested without incident and charged with possession of controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense – meth, failure to notify DOT of address change, and no registration plate.

Baize was taken to the Caldwell County Jail.

Copyright KFVS 2014. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly