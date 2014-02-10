Man arrested after trooper stops to help broken down truck, finds meth

The Kentucky State Police arrested a Fredonia man on drug and traffic charges after a trooper stopped to help a driver broken down on the interstate.On Sunday, February 9, at around 3:51 p.m., a trooper stopped to help a driver who was northbound on Interstate 69 at around the 78 mile-marker. The driver, Mark D. Baize, 48, of Fredonia had lost a tire to the trailer he was pulling behind his pickup truck.While the trooper was helping him, Baize granted the trooper consent to search his vehicle.The trooper found suspected methamphetamine inside Baize’s pickup truck.Baize was arrested without incident and charged with possession of controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense – meth, failure to notify DOT of address change, and no registration plate.Baize was taken to the Caldwell County Jail.