"FAFSA Frenzy" event at TRCC rescheduled due to weather

Three Rivers College's "FAFSA Frenzy" event has been rescheduled to Sunday, February 23 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. due to recent weather closings at the college.

The event, co-sponsored by the Missouri Department of Higher Education, is designed to help low-income and first-generation college students complete the FAFSA, the first step for all federal need-based financial aid.

Attendees will receive hands-on help from the college's financial aid advisors in completing the online application, as well as information on the grants, loans, and scholarships available at the federal, state, and college levels.

Students who attend the event will be entered to win a state scholarship, provided they enroll in a Missouri postsecondary program in the fall. Intent to enroll in Three Rivers classes is not required, and the school welcomes all prospective students wanting to participate in "FAFSA Frenzy," regardless of where they plan to attend college. College information will be available to those considering attending Three Rivers.

Missouri students are encouraged to complete the FAFSA as early as possible. April 1 is the priority deadline for both state and federal financial aid. Students and families do not need to have filed their federal income taxes for 2013 in order to participate in a FAFSA Frenzy event or to complete the FAFSA.

Participants should bring their 2013 W-2 forms, as well as copies of their 2013 tax forms if ready. If students or their parents have not yet filed 2013 returns, they should bring any statements of interest earned in 2013, any 1099 forms, and any other forms required to complete taxes. This will allow completion of the FAFSA during the event, with corrections to be filed after tax returns are complete. Students should also obtain a student PIN and parent PIN online at www.pin.ed.gov before attending. For more information on the event, visit www.dhe.mo.gov/ppc/fafsa_completion.php.

"FAFSA Frenzy" is part of the College Goal Sunday program, a 37-state volunteer initiative that seeks to provide information and assistance to families seeking financial aid for postsecondary studies. Three Rivers recommends that prospective students apply now for Fall financial aid, even if you are uncertain about whether or not you will apply. FAFSA applicants who decide not to enroll are not penalized, and completing the FAFSA will provide information on how much financial aid will be available.

For more information about college and workforce programs and upcoming events, visit trcc.edu.

