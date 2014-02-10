Man arrested after chase, cocaine found

A man and his girlfriend face charges after police say the man tried to run away from officers as they tried to serve a warrant.Clifton Jones is charged with fleeing and evading police on foot first degree, possession of a controlled substance first degree first offense cocaine, and drug paraphernalia - buy/posses.According to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, Jones was seen leaving an apartment on Maple Street on Saturday around 4:45 p.m.As a deputy approached Jones, he began running toward a Murray police officer on the west side of Maple. As that officer tried to apprehend Jones, he slipped and fell on the ice and was injured. Jones kept running toward 3rd Street, turned north on 3rd Street toward Main Street, according to the sheriff's office.As Jones was running along the tracks, a sergeant approached him and arrested him without incident.Officers found cocaine and drug paraphernalia on Jones at the time of his arrest, according to the sheriff's office.Jones was taken to the Calloway County Detention Center.Jones' girlfriend, Taylor Starks is charged with hindering prosecution or apprehension second degree. According to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, Starks was aware of a warrant for Jones' arrest. Officers warned Starks in prior attempts and visits to her apartment to find Jones that she could be charged if she knew of the warrant and where Jones was located.