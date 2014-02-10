Cape Girardeau schools to become model school district for acces - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau schools to become model school district for accessibility

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Cape Girardeau Public Schools will become the model school district for accessibility through a cooperative agreement signed with the United States Department of Education.

Cape school district officials say they have been working closely with the DOE over the past year to develop a plan to ensure full accessibility for all students, faculty and staff and community patrons.

After a review of district facilities with the DOE, the Cape Girardeau Public School District will be taking steps over the next couple of years to ensure that each one of its buildings and accompanying campus facilities meet or exceed the standards required by the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 as amended in 2008.

"The Cape Girardeau Public School District is committed to serving every student, every day, and this partnership with the Department of Education is a great opportunity for us to improve our schools to ensure we are properly serving all of our students" said Dr. Jim Welker, Superintendent.

Accessibility enhancements will impact each of the district's facilities, including all 10 school campuses. Enhancements across the district will include improvements to such areas as playgrounds, cafeterias, restrooms and assembly areas, as well as the addition of accessible parking spaces and proper signage.

In addition to facility enhancements, the district will also adopt and implement new procedures to ensure that it properly serves persons with disabilities.

Improvements will be made beginning immediately and are expected to be complete within the next three years. The district will provide regular status updates and review with the DOE throughout the improvement process.

Copyright KFVS 2014. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly