Cape Girardeau schools to become model school district for accessibility

Cape Girardeau Public Schools will become the model school district for accessibility through a cooperative agreement signed with the United States Department of Education.

Cape school district officials say they have been working closely with the DOE over the past year to develop a plan to ensure full accessibility for all students, faculty and staff and community patrons.

After a review of district facilities with the DOE, the Cape Girardeau Public School District will be taking steps over the next couple of years to ensure that each one of its buildings and accompanying campus facilities meet or exceed the standards required by the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 as amended in 2008.

"The Cape Girardeau Public School District is committed to serving every student, every day, and this partnership with the Department of Education is a great opportunity for us to improve our schools to ensure we are properly serving all of our students" said Dr. Jim Welker, Superintendent.

Accessibility enhancements will impact each of the district's facilities, including all 10 school campuses. Enhancements across the district will include improvements to such areas as playgrounds, cafeterias, restrooms and assembly areas, as well as the addition of accessible parking spaces and proper signage.

In addition to facility enhancements, the district will also adopt and implement new procedures to ensure that it properly serves persons with disabilities.

Improvements will be made beginning immediately and are expected to be complete within the next three years. The district will provide regular status updates and review with the DOE throughout the improvement process.

