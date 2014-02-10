Union Co. Sheriff's Office voluntarily complying with hands-free laws

The Union County Sheriff's Office announced they are voluntarily complying with the same hands-free laws as civilians.



Going into effect at the beginning of the year, Public Act 098-0506 amended the Illinois Vehicle Code to increase restrictions and penalties related to the use of hand-held electronics while driving. While the law specifically exempts on-duty law enforcement, the sheriff's office has begun installing hands-free units in all of its squad cars.

"Even though we're technically exempted, we felt it would be the best policy to go hands-free just like the public," explained Chief Deputy Scott Harvel. "We felt this was an opportunity to lead by example in our community."

