2 arrested after Mississippi Co. drug investigation

Two Mississippi County men are in custody after a narcotics investigation by the Mississippi County Sheriff's Department.

Michael Gene Achter, Jr., 26, of Anniston, Mo., was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Benjamin John Carter, 36, of East Prairie, Mo., was charged with distribution of a controlled substance.



According to Sheriff Keith Moore, the investigation began last week, when Deputy Cory Hutcheson learned large quantities of drugs were being routinely delivered to a house in the Whiting area of Mississippi County.

Based on that information, deputies placed the home under surveillance until Saturday, when they saw Michael Gene Achter, Jr. pick up cash from the home.

Deputy Hutcheson then followed Achter's vehicle to a house on Margaret Street, where he saw Achter buy narcotics from Benjamin Carter. When Achter pulled away, Deputy Hutcheson followed him back to State Highway 105, where he then pulled him over.

Sheriff Moore said Deputy Hutcheson asked and was granted consent Achter, Jr., to search his person and vehicle for illegal contraband. During that search, Deputy Hutcheson found a large quantity of individually packaged controlled substances.

At that time, Achter was arrested and taken to the Mississippi County Detention Center.

After the arrest, Deputy Hutcheson and Deputy Aaron Askew conducted a videotaped interview with Michael Achter, Jr., during which he confirmed he had bought the narcotics with the intention of distributing them.

After that interview, Deputy David Watkins and Deputy Hutcheson returned to Margaret Drive to talk with Benjamin Carter. When they arrived, Carter met the deputies outside, but then invited them into his home.

Once inside, the deputies reportedly saw a large quantity of narcotics and cash in the living room. Carter was subsequently arrested and taken to the Mississippi County Detention Center.

After the arrest, Deputy Hutcheson conducted a videotaped interview with Benjamin Carter, during which Carter acknowledged routinely supplying Achter with significant quantities of various narcotics.

"I'm proud of how Deputy Hutcheson handled this investigation," Sheriff Moore said, "His efforts paid off in a big way, and got not just one, but two drug dealers off the streets."

Currently, both men remain in the Mississippi County Detention Center, with their bonds set at $50,000 cash only.

The men are scheduled to be arraigned before Judge T. Lynn Brown on February 19, at 9 a.m.

