2 arrested after Dyersburg shooting - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 arrested after Dyersburg shooting

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Carlos Johnson (Source: Dyersburg Police Department) Carlos Johnson (Source: Dyersburg Police Department)
Romel Harris (Source: Dyersburg Police Department) Romel Harris (Source: Dyersburg Police Department)
DYERSBURG, TN (KFVS) -

Two people were arrested after a shooting on February 8 in Dyer County, Tennessee.

Romel Harris, 23, and Carlos Johnson, 31, were charged with attempted murder.

At about 5:31 p.m., Dyersburg police responded to a call of shots fired in the 1500 block of Maxey Drive. When they arrived, a victim of a single gunshot wound was found and taken to the hospital by ambulance where they were treated and later released.

Police say further investigation led to the location and arrest of Harris and Johnson. They are both being held in the Dyer County Law Enforcement Complex pending an initial appearance in Dyersburg City Court on Monday, February 10.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call 311 for the Dyersburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 285-TIPS.

Copyright KFVS 2014. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly