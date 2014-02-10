2 arrested after Dyersburg shooting

Two people were arrested after a shooting on February 8 in Dyer County, Tennessee.

Romel Harris, 23, and Carlos Johnson, 31, were charged with attempted murder.



At about 5:31 p.m., Dyersburg police responded to a call of shots fired in the 1500 block of Maxey Drive. When they arrived, a victim of a single gunshot wound was found and taken to the hospital by ambulance where they were treated and later released.

Police say further investigation led to the location and arrest of Harris and Johnson. They are both being held in the Dyer County Law Enforcement Complex pending an initial appearance in Dyersburg City Court on Monday, February 10.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call 311 for the Dyersburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 285-TIPS.



