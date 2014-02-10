Road conditions 2/10

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports some roads covered in southern Missouri.As of 8 a.m., US 67 was covered from Silva to the Arkansas state line.US 60 from Poplar Bluff to Sikeston was partially covered.Interstate 55 in the Sikeston area was partially covered.Interstate 57 and 1-55 are reported as clear.Secondary roads in Butler, Wayne and southern Scott Counties are covered.Road crews worked early Monday morning to clear roads when snow moved in to parts of the Heartland.Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews in District 1 started working around daylight on Monday in Ballard, Carlisle, and McCracken counties.Fulton and Hickman counties report about ½ inch of snow with pavement covered in some areas. Fulton County has four trucks out treating roadways. Hickman County has five trucks on the road at this time. Graves County has several trucks out spot treating bridges and overpasses. Calloway County reports a truck is running KY 94 East of Murray where some slick spots have been reported.Drivers are advised to be aware of changing driving conditions and adjust driving speeds accordingly.