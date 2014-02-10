2 Cairo men arrested after man injured during armed robbery - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 Cairo men arrested after man injured during armed robbery

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Patrick Webb (Source: Tri-County Detention Center)
Lorenzo Golden (Source: Tri-County Detention Center)
CAIRO, IL (KFVS) - Two Cairo men face charges after a man was cut with a knife during an armed robbery Saturday night.

Cairo Police Chief Kirk Snelson says it happened outside the Spirit House liquor store at 2401 Sycamore Street Saturday around 10:49 p.m.

Snelson says two suspects followed the victim to his car. One of the suspects had a knife and demanded money. Snelson says the victim tried to take the knife away from the suspect, but was cut on his hand.

The victim was taken to a southeast Missouri hospital.

Lorenzo Golden, 38, of Cairo and Patrick Webb, 23, of Cairo face aggravated battery and armed robbery charges.

