2 Cairo men arrested after man injured during armed robbery

Two Cairo men face charges after a man was cut with a knife during an armed robbery Saturday night.Cairo Police Chief Kirk Snelson says it happened outside the Spirit House liquor store at 2401 Sycamore Street Saturday around 10:49 p.m.Snelson says two suspects followed the victim to his car. One of the suspects had a knife and demanded money. Snelson says the victim tried to take the knife away from the suspect, but was cut on his hand.The victim was taken to a southeast Missouri hospital.Lorenzo Golden, 38, of Cairo and Patrick Webb, 23, of Cairo face aggravated battery and armed robbery charges.