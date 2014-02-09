sports Missouri All-American Michael Sam comes out as gay

(Columbia, Mo.) - Missouri All-American Michael Sam says he is gay, and the defensive end could become the first openly homosexual player in the NFL.



In interviews with ESPN, The New York Times and Outsports, Sam says he came out to his teammates and coaches at Missouri in August. Sam says: "I am an openly, proud gay man."



The 255-pound Sam participated in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., last month after leading the SEC in sacks (11.5) and tackles for loss (19), and he is projected to be a mid-round NFL draft pick.



He says: "It's a big deal. No one has done this before. And it's kind of a nervous process, but I know what I want to be ... I want to be a football player in the NFL."



(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)