Heartland drivers deal with potholes

Snow and ice has left drivers to deal with potholes around the heartland.

Drivers say they are tired of running over so many holes and damaging their vehicles.

"It's annoying, it tears your car up, it beats up the suspension, shocks, tires, and it just beats it all up. You have to try to avoid them as much as you can,” Daryl Schilling said.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, potholes form when temperatures warm up during the day but continue to be cold at night. Moisture from winter rain and snow constantly seeps into the cracks and joints of the roadway. When the temperatures drop at night, that water freezes and expands the pavement, which causes it to crack and bulge. As cars and trucks drive over those cracks, the pressure causes chunks of pavement to pop out, and potholes are formed.

Schilling says he will be glad when the potholes are repaired.

"I've noticed that they have marked the roads for repair,” Schilling said. “There are a lot of repairs that are going to be done to this road. The only thing I don't like about it is that when they shut it down it's going to be for two or three days at a time doing repairs and it makes it difficult to get around."

