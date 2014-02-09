U.S. 45 Ohio River Bridge between Paducah, Brookport now open

The U.S. 45 Ohio River Bridge between Paducah, Kentucky, and Brookport, Illinois, is now open, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

KYTC said their personnel checked the bridge Sunday and determined the above freezing temps have melted ice off the metal deck allowing the bridge to reopen to traffic.

The bridge had been closed since about 11 p.m., on February 4 when freezing rain forced it to close.

Also known as the Brookport Bridge and the Irvin S. Cobb Bridge, the US 45 Ohio River Bridge is at McCracken County mile point 12.882.

The 10-span bridge carries approximately 5,000 vehicles across the river each day between Paducah, Ky., and Brookport, Ill.

The 5,385 ft. structure at Ohio River navigation mile point 937.3 was opened to traffic in 1929. Due to deck width the bridge is currently restricted to vehicles no more than 8 feet wide, which prohibits most trucks.

