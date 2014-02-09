U.S. 45 Ohio River Bridge between Paducah, Brookport now open - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

U.S. 45 Ohio River Bridge between Paducah, Brookport now open

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

The U.S. 45 Ohio River Bridge between Paducah, Kentucky, and Brookport, Illinois, is now open, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

KYTC said their personnel checked the bridge Sunday and determined the above freezing temps have melted ice off the metal deck allowing the bridge to reopen to traffic.

The bridge had been closed since about 11 p.m., on February 4 when freezing rain forced it to close.

Also known as the Brookport Bridge and the Irvin S. Cobb Bridge, the US 45 Ohio River Bridge is at McCracken County mile point 12.882.

The 10-span bridge carries approximately 5,000 vehicles across the river each day between Paducah, Ky., and Brookport, Ill.

The 5,385 ft. structure at Ohio River navigation mile point 937.3 was opened to traffic in 1929. Due to deck width the bridge is currently restricted to vehicles no more than 8 feet wide, which prohibits most trucks.

Copyright KFVS 2014. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly