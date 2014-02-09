2014 Super Kids Race Day kicked off with more than 100 participants

The 2014 Super Kids Race Day kicked off Sunday at the North Student Recreation Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

More than 100 participants from crawling babies to 15-year-olds packed the place with their moms, dads, and other family members cheering them on.

One of the first races of the day were 1-year-olds crawling on the mats to the finish line. Competitors received awards and lots of hugs after the races.

According to the Parks and Recreation Department, this event encourages kids to exercise and just have a good time. Money raised for the event goes back into and funds the Parks and Recreation Department.

Copyright KFVS 2014. All rights reserved.