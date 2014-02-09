Sheriff: Father, son arrested after brutal attack on store customer

According to Sheriff Walter, his office received a phone complaint Saturday around 1:19 p.m., from a clerk at a Morley convenience store.

A father and son were arrested after an alleged brutal attack on a customer at a convenience store, according to Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter.

Terrial Tyler, 40, and Terrance "Shawn" Tyler, 19, were charged with robbery in the second degree and assault in the second degree. Their bonds were set at $25,000 each.

According to Sheriff Walter, his office received a phone complaint Saturday around 1:19 p.m., from a clerk at a Morley convenience store. The clerk said a man had been assaulted at the business by two individuals. The clerk thought the suspects lived near the convenience store.

Officers arrived on the scene shortly after the call and made contact with the 24-year old male victim. The victim had been severely beaten in the head and face area.

According to the report from the victim, he was leaving the business when the Tylers jumped him at the front entrance and proceeded beating him down to the ground. The victim said that once he was on the ground the Tylers continued beating and kicking him, they also took several articles of personal property from the pockets of the victim's jacket.

The victim was examined by medical personnel at the scene.

Sheriff Walter said most of the property taken from the victim has been recovered.

The investigation continues with the possibility of an additional arrest.

Copyright KFVS 2014. All rights reserved.