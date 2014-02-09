More than 4,000 turn up for 3rd Annual Great Outdoors Sports Sho - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

More than 4,000 turn up for 3rd Annual Great Outdoors Sports Show

Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The 3rd annual three-day Great Outdoors Sports Show brought in more than 4,000 people to the Show Me Center on Sunday.

Featured inside was a variety of outdoor products including grills, RVs, boats and much more.

While it was cold outside, people at the show were thinking about warmer temperatures, and planning their spring and summer outings.

