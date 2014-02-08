Salukis win fourth straight, 72-54 over Missouri State - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

sports

Salukis win fourth straight, 72-54 over Missouri State

(Carbondale, Ill.) - (AP) - Anthony Beane scored 26 points as Southern Illinois picked up its fourth-straight conference win by clobbering Missouri State 72-54 Saturday night.
    
Desmar Jackson had 11 points for the Salukis (10-15, 6-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Jalen Pendleton came off the bench to score eight points and Tyler Smithpeters added seven.
    
The Salukis were 9 of 17 (53 percent) overall from beyond the arc and hit 58 percent from the free throw line.
    
Southern Illinois had a 29-27 lead at halftime and extended its advantage in the second period with a 21-6 run with 3-pointers by Beane, Jackson and Smithpeters to go up 50-33 with 13:10 remaining. The Salukis held a double-digit lead to finish.
    
Jarmar Gulley led the Bears (16-8, 6-6) with 15 points.
    
The win puts Southern Illinois into a tie with Missouri State for fourth in the MVC. The Salukis face No. 4 Wichita State on Feb. 11.

