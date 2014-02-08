78 Boy Scouts recognized at Eagle ranking ceremony

The Boy Scouts gathered in Academic Hall at Southeast Missouri State University Saturday afternoon.

Seventy-eight Boy Scouts were all recognized for earning their Eagle rank in 2013.

Earning the Eagle rank is not easy, Scouts must earn 21 merit badges, serve their community and their scout unit; all before their 18th birthday.

This year's class sponsor was Maurice Graham, a St. Louis attorney who earned his Eagle rank over 50 years ago.

This is the 53rd consecutive year that SEMO has sponsored the event, and it's the first Eagle ceremony held in Academic Hall since it was renovated.

The Boy Scouts of America also celebrated their 104th Anniversary on Saturday.



Copyright KFVS 2014. All rights reserved.