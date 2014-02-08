Civil War Weekend in Anna

One hundred and fifty-one years ago Saturday, our country was at war with one another.

The Civil War was raging throughout much of the area we now call the Heartland.

To mark this historic battle, reenactors gathered in Anna, Ill. for a Civil War Weekend. There were plenty of things to see and do during the event. From getting a look at what the soldiers wore at the time and the guns they used. You can also hear authentic music that represented both sides of the war.

"Let it never be said that I didn't fight for my country," said Norma Lee Hackney. "And I think sometimes we forget how special this country is with our rights and freedoms. So, it's a nice way to take a look back at those and bring it forward."

The Civil War Weekend continues Sunday at the Anna Arts Center; starting at 10 a.m. with exhibits and guest speakers.

