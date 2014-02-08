Ky. man charged for allegedly impersonating police officer

A Henderson, Ky. man has been charged for allegedly impersonating a police officer.

Thomas E. Davis, 62, was charged with one count of impersonating a police officer. He was served an indictment summons for the offense.

According to Kentucky State Police, the investigation began when two men reported unlawful conduct by Davis. It is alleged that on September 2, 2013, Davis confronted the two men at Rally's Restaurant on U.S. 41 in Henderson.

They said Davis made them believe he was a police officer and requested their identifications.

The investigation was presented to the Henderson County Grand Jury on Feb. 4, which issued the indictment summons. Davis is scheduled to make a court appearance on Feb. 11 in Henderson Circuit.

