New Madrid house total loss after fire

Crews were on the scene of a house fire in New Madrid, Mo. Saturday afternoon.

According to New Madrid Fire Chief Jim Harris, the fire started at the house on Main Street some time before 11:30 a.m.

The homeowner, Whitson Henry, said he was in the house watching TV when he heard a smoke detector go off. He went upstairs to find the attic was on fire.

Crews arrived on scene and some fire fighters went inside the home to fight the flames, but got out right before the roof caved in.

Henry said this is the second fire to his home. Back in 1998, lightning hit and caught the house on fire. He rebuilt it and said it's a million dollar home.

He said there were a lot of items like tractors, guns, photo albums and memories inside. Henry and other family members watched as the house was destroyed by fire. They say the house had been in their family for decades.

Henry said the house is a total loss, but crews were able to save some photo albums and other items from the fire.

Main Street will be closed for a couple of hours while crews continue putting out the fire and some hot spots.



