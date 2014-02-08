New Madrid house total loss after fire - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

New Madrid house total loss after fire

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Mike Mohundro, Heartland News multimedia journalist) (Source: Mike Mohundro, Heartland News multimedia journalist)
NEW MADRID, MO (KFVS) -

Crews were on the scene of a house fire in New Madrid, Mo. Saturday afternoon.

According to New Madrid Fire Chief Jim Harris, the fire started at the house on Main Street some time before 11:30 a.m.

The homeowner, Whitson Henry, said he was in the house watching TV when he heard a smoke detector go off. He went upstairs to find the attic was on fire.

Crews arrived on scene and some fire fighters went inside the home to fight the flames, but got out right before the roof caved in.

Henry said this is the second fire to his home. Back in 1998, lightning hit and caught the house on fire. He rebuilt it and said it's a million dollar home.

He said there were a lot of items like tractors, guns, photo albums and memories inside. Henry and other family members watched as the house was destroyed by fire. They say the house had been in their family for decades.

Henry said the house is a total loss, but crews were able to save some photo albums and other items from the fire.

Main Street will be closed for a couple of hours while crews continue putting out the fire and some hot spots.

Copyright KFVS 2014. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly