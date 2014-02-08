U.S. 45 Ohio River Bridge between Paducah, Brookport remains closed

The US 45 Ohio River Bridge between Paducah and Brookport remains closed as of Saturday afternoon, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.



KYTC personnel have checked the bridge in the last hour.

They say the temperature has not risen above 32 degrees as expected, so the metal decking on the bridge is still ice-covered.

The Brookport Bridge will remain closed until they've had several hours of above freezing temps. The bridge will be checked again as soon as temps remain above freezing for several hours.

