1 sent to hospital after mobile home fire

A man went to the hospital early Saturday morning after crews responded to a mobile home fire.

According to Farmington Fire Captain Alan Thomure, they got a call around 3 a.m. about a mobile home fire at 35 Oak Street. He said when they arrived, they saw smoke and flames in the back of the home.

They were able to extinguish the fire. He said the mobile home was not a total loss, just the back part of the home was damaged.

Thomure said crews found a man in his bedroom and were able to get him out. It is unclear at this time how injured he was.

The fire marshal has been called in to investigate.

