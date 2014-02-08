2 injured after multiple vehicle crash on I-55

One northbound lane of Interstate 55 in New Madrid County was shutdown near the 39 mm Saturday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a semi overturned early Saturday morning. They say they were not able to get to the scene right away due to other slide-offs.

As a MSHP trooper pulled over to help, a Chevy Avalanche rear-ended the patrol car.



Highway Patrol said the trooper and the driver of the Chevy Avalanche were taken to the hospital. Both had moderate injuries.

According to highway patrol, the trooper was released from the hospital later Saturday night and was doing ok.



The driver of the semi was not injured. Troopers say they are unsure what caused the semi to overturn.



They say the lane will be closed for a couple of more hours while the reconstruction team works in the area.



Copyright KFVS 2014. All rights reserved.