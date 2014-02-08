KYTC: Road condition report 2/8 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KYTC: Road condition report 2/8

KENTUCKY (KFVS) -

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has released the following highway snow and ice update for Saturday.

As of 12:14 p.m., they say crews are winding down snow response activities and are expected to finish their round in the next hour or two.

The Snow and Ice Team is looking ahead to the coming week. They are monitoring a slight chance of snow that could roll in on Monday morning. The team will formulate plans for an appropriate response as the forecast firms up.

Here is the final county-by-county report for Saturday from KYTC:

Dist. 1 Paducah
Time: 12:03 p.m., CST
Air Temperature: 30
Road Temperature: 30

Comments: Snow is over and district is cleaning up. All counties will be finishing up between Noon and 1 p.m., CST.

Treating: Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, Trigg

District 2 Madisonville
Time: 11:48 a.m. CST
Weather: Light snow
Air Temperature: 23
Road Temperature: 27

Comments: Counties reported that roads are improving quickly as temps ride to near 30. The salt dome on the Western Kentucky Parkway has shut down due to the parkways being cleared.

Spot Treatment: Caldwell

Treating: Hancock, Muhlenberg

Plowing and treating: Christian, Daviess, Henderson, Hopkins, McLean, Ohio, Union, Webster

