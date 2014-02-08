MSHP: Road conditions report 2/8

The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the following road report Saturday morning.

Road conditions as of 8:22 a.m.-

US 67 from Poplar Bluff south to Arkansas line partially covered

US 67 from Poplar Bluff to St. Francois County line clear

US 60 from Poplar Bluff to Illinois line partly covered

I-55 from Arkansas line to Perry County partly covered

I-55 to the Tennessee line partly covered

I-57 partly covered

Secondary roads in southern Butler, southern Stoddard, southern Ripley, southern Cape Girardeau, Scott, New Madrid, Pemiscot and Dunklin Counties are snow covered.

Troop E officers worked eight crashes and several slide-offs in Pemiscot and New Madrid Counties on the interstate.

Copyright KFVS 2014. All rights reserved.