Crews respond to Carbondale house fire

Crews responded to a house fire on Allyn Street in Carbondale early Saturday morning.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Gary Heern, a tenant came home between 5:30 and 6 a.m. and there was light smoke in the house. They noticed a mattress was smoldering and pulled it out.

Heern said there was a space heater in the room. His department got a call later that morning and when they arrived, flames were rolling out of the windows.

He said no one was injured in the fire and it is not suspicious. The suspected cause of the fire is the space heater, but Heern said they are still investigating.

