House called complete loss after 3 fires in 1 week

A house is a total loss after a third fire in a week, according to Doe Run Fire Chief Mike Kelso.

On Monday at 4 a.m., Kelso said they were called out to a home in the 1200 block of Hawthorne Ridge in Doe Run for a structure fire. When they arrived, he said the fire was in the basement and had spread through part of the ceiling on the first floor.

Crews extinguished the flames, Kelso said it rekindled later that night. They returned and put the fire out again. Kelso said they also took clothes out of the home to ensure they wouldn't catch fire again.

On Wednesday night, just before 8 p.m., crews were called to the home again. Kelso said when they arrived, the house was engulfed in flames that were shooting through the roof and other parts of the home.

According to Kelso, crews were able to put out the fire, but not before the home was gutted from the flames.

He said two people lived in the home prior to the fire on Monday. They were staying at a hotel from that point on.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. Nine crews from around the area helped fight the fire on Monday and Wednesday.



