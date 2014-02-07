Cape Girardeau police arrest suspect in connection with armed robbery

Cape Girardeau police arrested a suspect Friday night after an alleged armed robbery.

Officers on the scene say a convenience store on the 300 block of Fountain was robbed. They say they saw the suspect running from the scene and chased him for several blocks before arresting him in the area of the Old Lorimier Cemetery.



One officer received a minor injury to his hand during the chase when he slipped and fell on the ice.

