City fire department can again respond to calls outside city limits

The Harrisburg City Council has agreed that the city's fire department will again respond to calls outside city limits.

Seven months ago, the council voted to keep the Harrisburg Fire Department from responding to those calls because they couldn't pay for them.

The new policy will last through November 6, when voters will decide on a new policy.

The move comes after concerns over a recent house fire just outside the city limits.

