Police looking for man who took cash from Ste. Gen. Parish

The Ste. Genevieve Police Department is investigating two thefts at the Church of Ste. Genevieve Parish.Police say first theft occurred on October 14, 2013 and the second occurred on January 28, 2014.Both incidents were captured on surveillance cameras, and depict the same older white male.the suspected enter the DuBourg Street entrance to the church, and proceed to the donation box where he took an undisclosed amount of money The suspect in these cases has yet to be identified.Police are asking for anybody with information on the identity of the male suspect to call the Ste. Genevieve Police Department at 573-883-5215.