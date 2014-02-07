Man sentenced for rape of Mo. college student

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A 30-year-old Chicago man has been given two life sentences for raping and sodomizing a southwest Missouri university student in 2009.

KOLR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/1f2z9rs ) a Greene County judge on Friday also ordered Charlie K. West to serve 15 years for kidnapping the woman.

West was convicted in October following a trial at which the Missouri State University student testified about being grabbed by a stranger on a Springfield street in June 2009.

The woman said the man dragged her to a secluded spot, then raped her before running away.

A DNA profile helped investigators from several agencies locate West in Des Moines, Iowa, in 2012. He claimed he had never met the woman, but later said they were acquainted and had consensual sex while he was living in Springfield.

Information from: KOLR-TV, http://www.kolr10.com

