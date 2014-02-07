Electric company to award seven $1,000 scholarships - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Electric company to award seven $1,000 scholarships

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

Again this year, Citizens Electric will award a total of $7,000 in scholarships to students living within the utility's service territory.

Six $1,000 scholarships are awarded to a graduating senior from each of the following high schools: Oak Ridge, Saxony Lutheran, Perryville, St. Vincent, Ste. Genevieve and Valle Catholic.

To apply, students should see their school guidance counselors, as the application and selection process is conducted by each school.

A seventh, at-large scholarship will be awarded to a student who lives in the CEC service area and does not attend one of the listed schools or is home-schooled. Only the at-large scholarship is administered by Citizens Electric; applications and a full list of qualifications are available at CEC's business office (1500 Rand Ave., Perryville) and at cecmo.com.

The deadline is April 28. For more information about the at-large scholarship, call 877-876-3511.

