Getting ready for another round of winter weather

Getting ready, it seems like the new normal to Cape Girardeau City workers.



Tim Gramling with the City of Cape Girardeau said they're checking the equipment on the trucks to make sure they're good to clear any snow covered roads.



But, that will be after the storm hits.



Due to a shortage of salt, workers for MODOT, the City of Sikeston and Cape Girardeau are trying not to pre-treat the roads.



MODOT District Engineer Mark Shelton said in a lot of places there is still salt residue on the streets, so for now, they're planning to only treat dangerous roads, curves, and bridges.



Jay Lancaster with the City of Sikeston said they want to be smart with their supplies, so they are prioritizing the problem areas.



To extend the life of the supplies left, Shelton said MODOT will put more beet juice, chemicals, or cinders into the salt mixture, and less pure rock salt.



He also said they're shifting supplies to the parts of the district that will see more winter weather.



They all said they will have crews on call tonight. So as the weather moves in, so will the trucks.



