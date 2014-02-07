CEC to award all-expense-paid trips to D.C., Jefferson City

Citizens Electric will once again sponsor four area students on all-expenses-paid trips to Washington, D.C., and Jefferson City.

Both experiences are opportunities for sophomores and juniors to learn more about government and leadership – in addition to being a great achievement to list on scholarship and college applications.

Winners of the trip to Washington will join 1,500 other delegates from across the country for Electric Youth Day, sponsored by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association. In addition to taking a special tour of Capitol Hill and visiting the nation's monuments and museums, last year's program featured speeches by government leaders and motivational speakers, such as Mike Schlappi, a four-time Paralympic medalist and two-time world wheelchair basketball champion. This year's trip is scheduled for June 13-19.

"I cannot say thanks enough for choosing me to go on the amazing trip. This is one of those experiences I will never ever forget," said Youth Tour alumnae Katie Grither. "… I am going to work my hardest in life with the knowledge I have received by attending this amazing trip."

Winners of the Jeff City trip participate in the CYCLE program, which is in its 11th year and teaches high schoolers what it's like to be involved in politics, how cooperative businesses work and ways to sharpen leadership skills. During a day at the state Capitol, students learn how a bill becomes a law by introducing their own piece of legislation and then debating and voting on it. This year's trip is set for July 9-11.

Said CYCLE alumnus, Solomon Melchior, "I really enjoyed the time I spent in Jefferson City. I learned a lot about Missouri history and was given new ideas on how to make a difference in the world."

To enter, participants must complete an application and write an essay of 500-750 words. This year's topic is: What steps would you take to make your home more energy efficient, and how would you educate your parents about the benefits?

Applications are available online at cecmo.com or by calling 877-876-3511.

Completed applications and essays can be submitted by email at citizens@cecmo.com or mailed to Citizens Electric, P.O. Box 368, Perryville, MO 63775. The deadline is April 15.

