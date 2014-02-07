WKCTC celebrates National Wear Red Day - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

WKCTC celebrates National Wear Red Day

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Faculty, staff and administrators at West Kentucky Community and Technical College dressed in red to celebrate National Wear Red Day on Friday, February 7.

The day is set aside for a nationwide effort to support the American Heart Association's mission to raise awareness and fight heart disease – the number one killer of women in the United States.

Pictured from left to right:

  • Front - Peggy Allgood, human resources assistant; Barbara Maxey, executive administrative assistant; Bridget Canter, human resources director; Ashley Wright, vice president of institutional advancement; Chris Brown, college advisor
  • Middle - Tammy Thompson, public relations coordinator; Barbara Veazey, president; Johanna, senior administrative assistant
  • Back - Bobbi Buchanan, maintenance and operation

