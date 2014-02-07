Heartland Hoops week 5, store manager says pizza delivery guy ro - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Hoops week 5, store manager says pizza delivery guy robbed at gunpoint, missing couple in Reynolds Co.

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
The Harrisburg City Council agreed that the city's fire department will again respond to calls outside city limits. The Harrisburg City Council agreed that the city's fire department will again respond to calls outside city limits.
Good evening,

It's Week 5 of Heartland Hoops! Todd Richards will have the some highlights of the games on Heartland News at 10. You can click here to visit our Heartland Hoops page for the latest scores and more.

According to the store manager at Sprigg Street Dominoes Pizza in Cape Girardeau, an employee was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night. Police Sgt. Jason Selzer said the robbery was called in shortly after 8:50 p.m. Thursday. Officers were told that a driver from Dominoes Pizza was on the way to make a delivery to 1001 of South Pacific Street. We'll hear from the victim tonight, on Heartland News at 9 and 10.

Getting ready, it seems like the new normal to Cape Girardeau city workers. Christy Millweard talked to Tim Gramling with the City of Cape Girardeau today and he said they're checking the equipment on the trucks to make sure they're good to clear any snow covered roads. You can click here for the story.

The Harrisburg City Council has agreed that the city's fire department will again respond to calls outside city limits. The move comes after concerns over a recent house fire just outside the city limits.

The Reynolds County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing couple not seen in nearly a week. The sheriff's office said the couple lives at 150 County Road 419A in the Bluffview area of Reynolds County. The man and woman have not been seen since Saturday, February 1.

The family of a Fort Campbell-based combat medic killed in combat in Afghanistan has received a Silver Star on his behalf. The wife and children of 25-year-old Spc. Shannon Chihuahua of Thomasville, Ga. accepted the honor Friday at Fort Campbell.

In national news, authorities locked down the White House and detained a suspect carrying two bags who tried to jump the fence on Friday. A Secret Service official told NBC News the bags the person was carrying were "suspicious," however, their initial screening of the bags did not indicate they contained anything dangerous.

Amber Ruch
County News Digital Content Producer
aruch@kfvs12.com
