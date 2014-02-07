Marshall County Coroner: 1 dead in workplace accident

The Marshall County coroner confirms an accidental work death in Calvert City, Kentucky.

Coroner Mitchell Lee said a man died in a work accident at Quality Carriers on North Main Street in Calvert City. The business cleans out tankers.

An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday.



According to Lee, Eric J. Young, 37, of Paducah, suffocated due to lack of oxygen. Lee said the nitrogen tank Young was in absorbed all of the oxygen causing him to suffocate.



The worker's death is believed to be accidental death and no foul play is suspected.

