3 facing pot, meth related charges after traffic stop in Steele

Crawford Benson (Source: Pemiscot County Jail) Crawford Benson (Source: Pemiscot County Jail)
Tricia Crawford (Source: Pemiscot County Jail) Tricia Crawford (Source: Pemiscot County Jail)
Travis Mantz (Source: Pemiscot County Jail) Travis Mantz (Source: Pemiscot County Jail)
Three people are facing charges after Steele police say they found marijuana and meth baggies in a car after a traffic stop.

According to Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield, officers found eight purported methamphetamine baggies, digital scales and a baggie of marijuana. Officers say over 8 grams of meth and 18 grams of marijuana was seized. The street value of the drugs is estimated at $1,000.

Tricia Crawford of Shirley, Arkansas was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Crawford Benson, 54, of Shirley, Ark. was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. And, Travis Mantz, 42, of Holbomb was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Bond was set at $100,000 each for Crawford and Benson. Mantz' bond was set at $25,000.

They were booked into the Pemiscot County Jail.

