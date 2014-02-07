IDES employment services to open in Marion

The Illinois Department of Employment Security will open an employment services center in Marion.

They say the agreement to share space with Man-Tra-Con to better serve Williamson County-area workers and businesses was made possible by Senator Gary Forby and Rep. John Bradley.

"I am pleased that IDES understands that our community needs and deserves help in putting people back to work," Bradley said.

"The face-to-face contact to help meet the critical needs of workers and employers in our area is vital to our future economic growth," Forby said.

IDES' employment services concentrate on jobseekers, Veterans and employers. Jobseekers can get help with interview skills and resume review. Veterans can get help transitioning into the civilian workforce. Employers can access no-cost HR recruitment. Computer access will be available for individuals who wish to apply for unemployment insurance benefits.

Creating a comprehensive One Stop Business and Employment Center with Man-Tra-Con at Illinois Star Centre, 3000 W. DeYoung St., Suite 800-B, will greatly improve services to jobseekers and employers. Man-Tra-Con and IDES can leverage their expertise to serve current workforce needs, anticipate changes in demand and identify new opportunities. Sharing the same space also is a respectful use of taxpayer money because both are federally funded. An opening date is expected to be determined shortly.

Bradley and Forby were also leaders equipping IDES with new tools to fight waste, fraud and abuse in the unemployment insurance program. Since 2011, IDES recovered $85.7 million in fraudulent benefit payments; stopped $154 million in fraudulent payments before they could be made; and increased business tax collections by 50 percent.

IDES also helps people return to work through Illinoisjoblink.com, the state's employment website that links job seekers with employers. Keyword matching technology increases the likelihood of a successful new hire and compares favorably to private efforts that cost hundreds of dollars for a single help-wanted ad. IDES' no-cost HR recruitment services are available at the website and 877-342-7533.

There are nearly 3,500 help-wanted ads near Marion, including opportunities as an industrial mixer, nurse, administrative assistant, truck driver, sales, physical therapist and management.

