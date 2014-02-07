Boil water order issued for some Millstone Water Dist. customers

The Millstone Water District issued a boil water order Friday, February 7 for some customers.

The boil water order was issued due to a main break and is until further notice. It is for customers in Johnson County, Illinois from Grantsburg on Rt. 146 to Pope County line.

The water district said all water used for drinking and cooking purposes should be boiled.

