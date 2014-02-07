More winter weather - Girl dies after house fire - Missing coupl - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

More winter weather - Girl dies after house fire - Missing couple

The southern portion of the Heartland is under a winter weather advisory tonight. Watch Heartland News for Bob Reeves to tell us how much snow to expect.

With more winter weather in the forecast, Christy Millweard talked to MoDOT officials and crews with city and county road department about how they plan to clear the roads this weekend.

All the ice we've had this week is keeping some businesses very busy. Mollie Lair talked to auto body shops and insurance companies about their busy week.

Sad news today...A girl who was injured in a house fire in Clarkton has died, according to the Clarkton Police Department.

We have an update on the three victims after a shooting in Piedmont yesterday. One person is out of the hospital.

A southeast Missouri lawmaker is apologizing for his arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

The store manager at the Sprigg Street Dominoes Pizza in Cape Girardeau says an employee was robbed at gunpoint last night.

The Reynolds County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing couple not seen in nearly a week.

The Graves County sheriff's office needs the public’s assistance in finding a woman accused of driving under the influence in an injury wreck.

Authorities locked down the White House and detained a suspect carrying two bags who tried to jump the fence.

A southeast Missouri Ag company has announced plans to buy a drone quadcopter.

A short track speed skater from Springfield who raised nearly $50,000 online to cover training costs is one of just two Missourians competing at the Winter Olympics in Russia.

Have a safe weekend!

