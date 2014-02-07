Southeast Mo. Ag company announces plans to buy drone - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Southeast Mo. Ag company announces plans to buy drone

EAST PRAIRIE, MO (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri Ag company has announced plans to buy a drone quadcopter.

“We are excited to be able to bring our Customers the very latest in innovation," said Milas Mainord, Company President.  "We strive to look at new technologies with a critical eye, because we also are involved in Farming, and we think the advancement of Unmanned Aerial aircraft for crop monitoring will become an important tool in a Growers tool box.  We are proud to be the first in Southeast Mo. to offer this technology."

According to a news release, growers in 2014 to be able to experience a bird’s-eye-view of their growing crops with a 3D scouting process. 

The DMZ LLC quadcopter will use digital, high quality photography to give a grower, or our scout an aerial overview of the crops health, according to the Ag company. 

It also be used to find nutrient deficiencies, insect pressure and crop damage from the air.  The system will be utilized entirely on an experimental basis this year, according to MRM.

