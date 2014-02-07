Cape School Board approves winter weather make-up days - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape School Board approves winter weather make-up days

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Cape Girardeau Public School Board of Education approved an amended school calendar on February 7 that will allow Friday, Feb. 14 and Monday, Feb. 24 as the first two inclement weather make-up days.

The board said this decision was made as a result of the six days missed due to inclement weather, and in order to avoid adding an excessive number of days at the end of the school calendar in May.

The Community Teachers Association endorsed two additional make-up days. This decision was based on the following considerations:

  • Student learning will be enhanced by having instructional days in February rather than at the end of May
  • Although attendance may be affected by using these days, considering that some parents may have plans, days added at the end of May do not include seniors and thus reduce attendance as well
  • February 24 was originally designated as a Professional Development Day. Professional Development will be moved to March 21 which was originally a non-school day due to the Music contest hosted by the high school. The high school staff have confirmed that they will be able to host the Music Contests and have space for Professional Development
  • Students whose parents verify with the Building Principal that they will miss one of these days due to a planned trip or activity will be considered excused.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly