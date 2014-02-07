GED classes to be offered at RLC - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

GED classes to be offered at RLC

INA, IL (KFVS) - Registration and classes will soon begin for the new GED test through the Rend Lake College Adult Education GED Program.

The RLC district offers free enrollment in six districts for the test.

According to an RLC news release, some of the changes to the GED test include options to take one test at a time instead of in one 8-hour sitting, paying for one test at a time, utilizing a new website as a one-stop resource for students and getting notified immediately of test results.

Registration and classes begin at RLC on Monday, Jan. 13 and Tuesday, Jan. 14. Students are required to attend both days.

The GED morning classes are held from 9 a.m. until noon at the following locations:

Benton Library, RLC MarketPlace in Mt. Vernon and the RLC Murphy-Wall Pinckneyville Campus. Evening classes are held from 6 pm until 9 pm at the following locations: Benton Community High School, the RLC MarketPlace and Christopher High School. Additional classes will be held at the McLeansboro Family Resource Center. For class times contact the Adult Education and Family Literacy office.

To learn more about the test visit www.gedtestingservice.com.

To register or to inquire about the RLC Program, contact the Adult Education and Family Literacy Department at 618-437-5321, Ext. 1241 or at adulted@rlc.edu.

