Search continues for missing Reynolds County couple

The Reynolds County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing couple.



According to Reynolds County Sheriff Tom Volner, crews from Reynolds County, Wayne County, and Missouri Highway Patrol are searching for the missing couple in the Bluff View area on Saturday, Feb. 15. They started at 10 a.m. and will be searching throughout the day. The couple have not been heard from for two weeks.

The sheriff's office says the couple lives at 150 County Road 419A in the Bluff View area of Reynolds County.

A relative contacted the sheriff's office saying they had not seen either person since Saturday, Feb. 1.

The relative became concerned when the missing woman had not contacted her in several days. The relatives went to their home and found the heat was off and pets had been left in the home.

The missing man and woman were last seen Saturday at Peoples Community Bank in Piedmont cashing a check.

Interviews with the neighbors put the missing man and woman at their home around 4 p.m.

Authorities searched the area and found no sign of the missing people man and woman.

They described as Jordy Wagner, 47, a white female who is 5’7 and 200 pounds; and William Talley, 54, a white male who is 6’0" and 250 pounds.

Wagner and Talley were last seen driving a 1993 Blue Chevrolet S-10 Blazer with Missouri plate YF2J1M.

The Reynolds County Sheriff’s Office is asking if anyone has seen the man or woman to call (573) 648-2491 or via their website at